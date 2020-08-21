Overview

Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.