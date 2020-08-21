Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 130 North St Ste C, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 957-6510
-
2
Southeastern Surgical Associates PC100 Camp St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-7711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
6/7/2010. I had an urgent procedure done by Dr Novak and his team. From initial consultation to follow up was given the most excellent care. Thank you
About Dr. Lawrence Novak, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356398721
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.