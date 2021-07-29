Overview

Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD is a Female Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Female Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Las Vegas Urology in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.