Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD

Female Urology
3.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD is a Female Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Female Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Las Vegas Urology in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Urology
    9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4583
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Southwest - Sunset
    7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 201A, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Complex Penile Surgery
Cystometry
Cystoscopy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Hydronephrosis
Incontinence
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Stones
Kidney Surgery
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Male Sexual Conditions
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchiectomy
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Peyronie's Disease
Premature Ejaculation
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Removal
Prostate Surgery
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy
Ureterscopies
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vasectomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 29, 2021
    My husband has been a patient of Dr. Newman for over 7 years now. Late 2019 my husband's prostate cancer came back. Dr. Newman suggested that my husband should do the HIFU treatment since he couldn't 't repeat radiation therapy. It has been over a year since the HIFU treatment and my husband's PSA was reduced and remains at zero. Both of us are thankful for Dr. Newman's dedicated and caring treatment of my husband. Every decision Dr. Newman has made on behalf of my husband has been correct. We feel lucky that we have a doctor like him that we can trust and depend on. We highly recommend Dr. Newman.
    Wei Chen-Goldman — Jul 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568528677
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

