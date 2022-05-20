Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Preston Robert Tisch Center for Mens Health555 Madison Ave Frnt 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
Nyu Langone Orthopaedic Surgery Associates311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (212) 523-5869
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have followed Dr. Newman from his tenures at Montefiore, St. Luke's/Roosevelt, Mount Sinai West, and NYU Langone. He is kind, caring, very knowledgeable, and funny to boot. With his expertise, my intense migraines became manageable and ultimately gone. I could not recommend an MD more highly, and I wish him all the best in this new venture.
About Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063499770
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
