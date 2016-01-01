Overview

Dr. Lawrence Nelson I, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Nelson I works at LAWRENCE J NELSON, MD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.