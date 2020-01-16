Dr. Lawrence Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Nair, MD
Dr. Lawrence Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Presbyterian Heart Group201 Cedar St SE Ste 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center4801 BECKNER RD, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 772-1234
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Nair is a credible cardiologist/electrophysiologist and I feel blessed that I was able to see him and will now be his patient. He put me at ease, was extremely thorough and explained everything. Dr. Nair was my dad's physician and took excellent care of him until he passed. It is with the utmost respect that I recommend him. I wish I would have seen him sooner but now I know I'm in the best hands and he will provide the best care needed for my cardiac care.
About Dr. Lawrence Nair, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
