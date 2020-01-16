Overview

Dr. Lawrence Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Presbyterian Interventional Cardiology in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.