Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mysliwiec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Mysliwiec works at
Locations
-
1
Msu Health Care Inc.4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-4554
-
2
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 721-7628
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mysliwiec?
I had back surgery in January 2017. It took 12 - 14 months to fully recover but, now - three years later I can easily walk 5 miles without having to sit down and rest!!!! Dr. Mysliwiec once told me it brings him joy to help people. Well, he must be jumping for joy like Snoopy from the Peanuts cartoon.
About Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1336253996
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Truman State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mysliwiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mysliwiec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mysliwiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mysliwiec works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mysliwiec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mysliwiec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mysliwiec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mysliwiec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.