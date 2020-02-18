Overview

Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Mysliwiec works at Michigan State University Spine & Orthopedic Center in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.