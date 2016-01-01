Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Myers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Ucla Neuropsychiatric Institute Deot of Psychiatry300 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-1195
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Myers, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1881612257
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
