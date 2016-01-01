Overview

Dr. Lawrence Morse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Morse works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.