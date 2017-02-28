Overview

Dr. Lawrence Mora, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.