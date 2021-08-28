Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD
Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD is a Phlebologist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
InterMed Vein Clinic7777 Greenback Ln Ste 103, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Directions (916) 835-7777Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
InterMed Vein Clinic2272 Bacon St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 886-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
InterMed Vein Clinic450 Queens Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 434-7777
InterMed Vein Clinic1320 El Capitan Dr Ste, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 886-7100
InterMed Vein Clinic20130 Lake Chabot Rd Ste, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 270-3100
InterMed Vein Clinic2844 Summit St Ste, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 270-3100
InterMed Vein Clinic5924 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 886-7100
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Employee Health Systems
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- WellPoint
- Western Health Advantage
My experience with Dr. Milne and the entire staff could not have been any better. I was and am extremely pleased with everyone there. And I am thrilled with my vein/ legs results. Thanks to Dr. Milne and everyone for being a part of the new me.
- Phlebology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- University of Western Ontario|University Western Ontario
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Milne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne speaks Armenian, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
425 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
