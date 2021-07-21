Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3740 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions
Cooper Specialty Care at Glassboro221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Had a pretty intense shoulder injury from repeated dislocations in the Army that led me to be unable to fully rotate my shoulder or lift anything more than 10lbs with that arm. This was around 5 years ago. I had a repair done by Dr. Miller, and went through the long recovery. Years later, i’m bench pressing 300+ lbs and even overhead pressing decent weights. My shoulder is almost as good as new and is way better off than I anticipated it would ever be. Dr. miller is the real deal- thank you for your help!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1447337183
- Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
- T Jefferson U Hosp
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
