Overview

Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Newtown Square, PA with other offices in Glassboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.