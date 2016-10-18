Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They completed their fellowship with The University of Texas
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Virginia Heart - Fairfax2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 573-3494SundayClosed
Virginia Heart4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-8111Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr Miller is excellent God bless him.
About Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1396749362
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.