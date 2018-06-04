Dr. Lawrence Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Meyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Meyers, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group324 SOUTH AVE E, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
Dr. Meyers helped me with my recent skin problem. He was a good listener, had a good manner, and was helpful. He has a lot of experience, and I feel confident in his advice. I give him the highest rating.
About Dr. Lawrence Meyers, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861541146
Education & Certifications
- Skin and Cancer Hosp, Temple U
- Abington Mem Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.