Overview

Dr. Lawrence Meyers, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Meyers works at Summit Health in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.