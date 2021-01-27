Overview

Dr. Lawrence Metzger, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sandston, VA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Virginia



Dr. Metzger works at Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery in Sandston, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.