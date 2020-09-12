Overview

Dr. Lawrence Mendelow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mendelow works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.