Dr. Mcguire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Mcguire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Mcguire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Mcguire works at
Locations
-
1
Maimo Pulmo and Sleep Care Fpp953 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7724
-
2
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7724
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mcguire?
I knew there was something very rare about this doctor when I met him 3 years ago about my BPH issues and concerns. He’s sharp as a nail, compassionate. personable, thorough, innovative, fearless and extremely intuitive. It shouldn’t take long for you to realize you’re in the hands of a seasoned expert who knows what’s best for you based on all your circumstances. I have complete confidence in the framework and approach he adopts very systematic and methodical. I highly recommend Dr McGuire
About Dr. Lawrence Mcguire, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- 1013997469
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mcguire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mcguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mcguire works at
Dr. Mcguire has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mcguire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mcguire speaks Greek and Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mcguire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mcguire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mcguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mcguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.