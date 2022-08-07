Dr. Lawrence Mauro Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Mauro Jr, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Mauro Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Mauro Jr works at
Locations
North Hills Family Dental9401 McKnight Rd Ste 307, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 240-6796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My dentist retired and I have been on a mission to find someone I can feel confident in and trust with my dental care for the past 18 months. I had gone to another practice and it left me feeling they were more interested in their corporate bottom line than what I was really needing!! While this was my first visit, I appreciated that Dr. Mauro took time to explain to me what he was noticing and what we will need to address sooner and what we need to keep an eye on. It was a very thorough exam process and worth the wait.
About Dr. Lawrence Mauro Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1831117753
Education & Certifications
- VA Pittsburgh Health Care
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
