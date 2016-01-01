Overview

Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Arlington Ent. Head and Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.