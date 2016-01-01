Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Arlington Ent. Head and Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery1430 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 214, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1437260502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
