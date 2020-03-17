Dr. Lawrence Madiefsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madiefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Madiefsky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Madiefsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Madiefsky works at
Locations
Dr Jorge Szauer MD PA9750 NW 33rd St Ste 201, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I finally found a podiatrist who I really like. He was very pleasant, discussed my problem, and did a great job. I made a follow-up appointment with him. Great doctor and recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Madiefsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316032691
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madiefsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madiefsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madiefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madiefsky works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madiefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madiefsky.
