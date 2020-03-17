Overview

Dr. Lawrence Madiefsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Madiefsky works at Dr Jorge Szauer MD PA in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.