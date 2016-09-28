Dr. Lawrence Lovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lovitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Lovitz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Heart Associates5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 593-8304
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a completely blocked artery that required opening and two stents., I was terrified for this procedure I am only 35 years old. He has been awesome along with his staff in dealing with me through this. I have been a mess and I'm sure I'm considered high maintenance but you would not know that from dealing with them, they are always pleasant and done everything possible to help me through this. Consider yourself lucky if you can deal with Dr. Lovitz if you must have these procedures done.
About Dr. Lawrence Lovitz, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356384150
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovitz has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovitz.
