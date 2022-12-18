See All Podiatrists in Fishers, IN
Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM

Podiatry
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.

Dr. Lloyd works at Lloyd Podiatry in Fishers, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lloyd Podiatry
    13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 301, Fishers, IN 46037 (317) 842-1361
    In - Lloyd Podiatry Group
    2117 E 5th St, Anderson, IN 46012 (317) 415-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 18, 2022
    dr.lloyld is so helpful and he is a wiz on whatever you need done on your foot
    — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1780685339
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr. William Scholl
    • Marquette
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

