Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Lin works at GC - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Glen Cove, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.