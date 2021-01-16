See All Plastic Surgeons in Glen Cove, NY
Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Lin works at GC - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Glen Cove, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    GCH - Dept of Medicine
    101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 674-7300
    K Jacob Cohen-kashi MD & Lawrence C Lin MD Pllc
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-2110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Plainview Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr Lin stitched me up in rye hospital and did a perfect job. I would highly recommend him .
    About Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1679688378
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

