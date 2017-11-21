See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lilien works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lilien?

Nov 21, 2017
Amazing Doctor. Can't say enough good about his professionalism and pure care for our son! Thank you!
Ryan in Queen Creek, AZ — Nov 21, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lilien to family and friends

Dr. Lilien's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lilien

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD.

About Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1851321947
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cook Co Chldns Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Residency
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Chicago School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lilien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lilien works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lilien’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilien.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.