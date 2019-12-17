Dr. Lawrence Lieblich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieblich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lieblich, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Lieblich, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Smithtown9 Brooksite Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieblich?
Dr. Lieblich was the only dermatologist ( after seeing several ) that took the time and care to REALLY find out what was wrong. He was the only one that could positively diagnose my dermatomyositis. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Lawrence Lieblich, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin Co Med Center
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Yale University
