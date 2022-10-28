Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Lieber works at
Locations
DuPage Medical Group - Official4115 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 790-1872
DuPage Medical Group15900 W 127th St Ste 111, Lemont, IL 60439 Directions (630) 243-7385
Orthopaedics1801 S Highland Ave # 220, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent work Very precise
About Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316933120
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hospital and Med Center New York
- Albert Einstein College Of Med Bronx
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieber has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.