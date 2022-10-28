Overview

Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lieber works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Lemont, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.