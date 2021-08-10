Dr. Lawrence Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lewis, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lewis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Lewis Lawrence A MD Office344 E Main St Ste 103, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-0516
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
great visit. personable, professional and effective.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
