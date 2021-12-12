See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Altoona, PA
Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Levinson works at Medical Deployment Services in Altoona, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Deployment Services
    Medical Deployment Services
2032 E Pleasant Valley Blvd Ste 2, Altoona, PA 16602
(814) 201-2305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Dyslipidemia

    Aetna
    Capital Blue Cross
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    Dec 12, 2021
    I had Dr. Levinson help me again with my renewal license. Each time I have spoken with him I walk away having learned something new. I feel privileged to be able to take advantage of his incredible knowledge base and willingness to teach. I can tell he cares about helping his patients and improving quality of life. I couldn’t recommend him more highly.
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Levinson to family and friends

    Dr. Levinson's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Levinson

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • 1528162716
    Education & Certifications

    Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    SUNY Binghamton
    Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levinson works at Medical Deployment Services in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levinson’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

