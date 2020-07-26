Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their residency with Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Clay Eye Physicians2023 PROFESSIONAL CENTER DR, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Dr. Lawrence is very thorough in his examination and is very caring.Clay Eye has excellent support staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Lawrence.
About Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1144331893
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Diplopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1001 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.