Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
David S. Blumenthal M.d. and Lawrence A. Inra M.d.llp407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 879-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levin and the colleages he practices with run one of the best and most efficient medical practice I have used in the last 10 years. Their office is well organized and runs exceptionally professionally. Because their back office works smoothly the doctor can focus on the patients needs and questions.
About Dr. Lawrence Levin, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245372887
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.