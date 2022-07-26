See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Lerno works at Optum - Family Medicine in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    Amistad Medical Clinics
    1510 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 590-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Rash
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Rash

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Lerno spent quite a bit of time with me today , seriously like about an hour. That’s the longest I’ve ever been seen by a doctor before in 1 visit. He listened and took notes and asked questions, very patient and attentive. Referred me to specialists and lab work. I’m very happy.
    — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851470983
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
