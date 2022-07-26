Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Amistad Medical Clinics1510 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 590-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lerno spent quite a bit of time with me today , seriously like about an hour. That’s the longest I’ve ever been seen by a doctor before in 1 visit. He listened and took notes and asked questions, very patient and attentive. Referred me to specialists and lab work. I’m very happy.
About Dr. Lawrence Lerno, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851470983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Lerno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerno.
