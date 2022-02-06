Dr. Lawrence Lemak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lemak, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lemak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Birmingham Office720 Montclair Rd Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 876-1100
Lemak Health2709 Legends Pkwy, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 310-1117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lemak Health2215 Decatur Hwy Ste 117, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-3828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lemak Health5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 397-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Dr. Lemak worked miracles twice on me. I suffered a severe fall a few months back and injured both shoulders. Dr. Lemak repaired my left one in October, and I was totally healed by the first week of October. The right shoulder was much more complicated. This was the 4th time the rotator was torn, and it was quite possible that I would need a shoulder replacement. Dr. Lemak told me he believed the shoulder could be salvaged. The operation was a total success, and I will be healed by 2/28 after surgery on 1/13. Through the great therapy a Drayer in Oneonta, the motion of the shoulder should be totally resolved. Yes, Dr. Lemak performed miracles on me, and I am so humbled and grateful for his efforts.
About Dr. Lawrence Lemak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1851368757
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Orthopedic Surgery
