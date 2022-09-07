See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Layman works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth Control
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Layman?

Sep 07, 2022
I owe Dr. Layman an enormous amount of gratitude for addressing and treating my recurring pelvic pain. When other doctors prescribed pills or sent me for repeat diagnostic tests that yielded no answers, it was really disheartening to end up in the ER with the same pains in the same spot, with no answers and ER doctors making me feel crazy. Dr. Layman took a conservative careful approach and was the first doctor to say, “yes, exploratory surgery might be a good idea”. It was. He removed extensive adhesions that were not seen on imaging tests. I feel like I got my life back now that I’m free from the horrible random pains I had. It really made me sad to come on here and see an outstanding doctor and surgeon rated so harshly because of office staff. (If you want to go ahead and cheat yourself out of seeing an excellent doctor, go ahead and follow the ratings from someone who didn’t get a call back right away?) Furthermore, his staff did treat me kindly. Dr. Layman is phenomenal and I hope
Christine Hunt — Sep 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Layman to family and friends

Dr. Layman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Layman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD.

About Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1538278940
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Med Coll Of Ga
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Jewish Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Genetics and Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Layman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Layman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Layman works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Layman’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Layman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.