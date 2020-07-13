Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Pediatrics Northwest Ps316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions
Dr. Larson is very thorough and personable. I appreciate how patient he is and how he always takes the time to completely answer all of my questions. He has provided the best care my daughter has ever received. He has helped her to have a dramatic improvement in her overall health.
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
