Overview

Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Larson works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Centralia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

