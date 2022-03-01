Overview

Dr. Lawrence Langan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Langan works at SOTTILE & MEGNA MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.