Dr. Lawrence Kurtzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kurtzman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
Kurtzman Plastic Surgery LLC5050 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 891-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cofinity
Ratings & Reviews
68 year old male, removed a cyst from above eye, what a fantastic result! So appreciated.
About Dr. Lawrence Kurtzman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Backer and Gordon
- Hahnemann University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtzman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kurtzman works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
