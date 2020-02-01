See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Kriegshauser works at Signature Orthopedics South County in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Stuart,, MD
Dr. Michael Stuart,, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
Dr. NICHOLAS PULOS, MD
Dr. NICHOLAS PULOS, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Levy,, MD
Dr. Bruce Levy,, MD
4.7 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Plains Radiology LLC
    12639 Old Tesson Rd Ste 115, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 849-0311
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kriegshauser?

    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr. Kriegshauser performed both of my hip replacements. While I am still healing, I am confident the outcome will be very positive. I’m sad that Dr. K has just retired. He is an excellent physician and I would highly recommend him.
    Susan C. — Feb 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kriegshauser to family and friends

    Dr. Kriegshauser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kriegshauser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265481667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. John's Mercy Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriegshauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kriegshauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kriegshauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kriegshauser works at Signature Orthopedics South County in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kriegshauser’s profile.

    Dr. Kriegshauser has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kriegshauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriegshauser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriegshauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kriegshauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kriegshauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.