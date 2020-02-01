Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Kriegshauser works at Signature Orthopedics South County in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.