Dr. Lawrence Koutcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Koutcher, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
When the spread of my husband's cancer was not caught the first time around, Dr. Koutcher stepped in and took over care. He is absolutely a wonderful and caring doctor with impeccable bed side manner. We live in PA and travel to see him annually for check ups. He texts my husband with info and to check up on him regularly. We will go to no other oncologist.
About Dr. Lawrence Koutcher, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316141773
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital For Cancer And Allied Diseases
- New York Hospital Queens
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Radiation Oncology
