Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Koning works at Lawrence K Koning MD in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence K Koning MD
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 202, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 371-0844
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 07, 2022
    Dr Koning is an excellent doctor, he really cares about his patients and is very knowledgable. I highly recommend!
    Elaine Mowcomber — May 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063464675
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Glendale Advent Med Center
    Internship
    • Glendale Adv Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koning works at Lawrence K Koning MD in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koning’s profile.

    Dr. Koning has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Koning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

