Dr. Lawrence Kondra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.