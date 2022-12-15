Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kline, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Kline works at HonorHealth in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.