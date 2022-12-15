Dr. Lawrence Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kline, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Kline, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Kline works at
Honorhealth Heart Group Glendale6220 W Bell Rd Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 861-1168
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1568463669
- Graduate Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
