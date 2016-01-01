Dr. Lawrence Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kirschner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kirschner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Gland Diseases, Female Infertility and Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2050 Kenny Rd Fl 10, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 292-6446
-
2
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-7677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Kirschner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265449433
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirschner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kirschner has seen patients for Adrenal Gland Diseases, Female Infertility and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.