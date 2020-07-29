Overview

Dr. Lawrence King, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. King works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.