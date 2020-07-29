Dr. Lawrence King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence King, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence King, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2554
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr King, was kind and compassionate.. He explained things, and tried making my procedure, thoroughly.. I am a retired critical care nurse, and was very pleased, with my visit..
About Dr. Lawrence King, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
