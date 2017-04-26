Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kessel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kessel works at Lawrence J Kessel MD/Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.