Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol Neurology Pllc415 Morris St Ste 100, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-1022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
I have been going to Dr. Kelly for 20yrs. and I would not be here if it weren't for his time and complete dedication to my mental health care. He is very kind and considerate to me and my family issues. He is more than a doctor, he is family!
About Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629031901
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.