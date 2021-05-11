Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Pinnacle Vein and Vascular Center in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.