Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Osna- Svos12361 W Bola Dr Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 972-2148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Banner Physician Specialists Arizona LLC9165 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3870
Banner Health Center 14416 W14416 W Meeker Blvd Bldg C, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-3870
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kelly is hands down the best Ortho I have ever seen. He did my Mom in laws full knee replacement and recently arthroscopic meniscus surgery on me. I had went to the CORE first and was told I needed a full replacement. I'm only 52 and wasn't up for that yet. Dr.Kelly said no way I am to young he cleaned up my torn meniscus about 4 weeks ago now and its feeling better everyday. I do have a lot of arthritis and am headed to have a full replacement but he bought me sometime and I appreciated that. His bedside manner is top notch. He spent a lot of time with me and i never felt like he was rushing me through ever.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1124014758
- University Of Ut Med Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
