Dr. Lawrence Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kaufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Albany Ent. & Allergy Services PC400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 205, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 701-2041
-
2
Everett Road Asc LLC123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 701-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It just occurred to me that after many years of telling people how pleased I was to be Dr. Kaufman's patient, I should leave a review. Dr. Kaufman is a bright, affable person. He is thorough and offers excellent medical advice. I will continue to see him as we work to continue to regulate my condition.
About Dr. Lawrence Kaufman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144227919
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
