Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (121)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Kass works at Kass Center For Cosmetic Facial & Eye Plastic Surgery in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kass Center For Cosmetic Facial & Eye Plastic Surgery
    1811 N Belcher Rd Ste H1, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 725-4612
    Lawrence G. Kass P.A.
    6025 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 725-4612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Skin Grafts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Skin Grafts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 04, 2022
    initially went to Dr. Kass when I was choosing a surgeon for some facial cosmetic procedures. He spent very much time with me, took many photos, and explained the procedures in detail. Significantly more than other doctors that I went to and considered. Once I chose him, he and his office provided instructions for the two weeks before the procedures along with products to use. The procedures went well with the expected recovery, and I am very pleased with the final results. I highly recommend Dr. Kass and his office to anyone considering cosmetic procedures.
    Don — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356366330
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat
    • University So Fla
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Kass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

