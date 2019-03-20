See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD

Oncology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Kasper works at Palo Verde Cancer Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Payson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Nodular Lymphoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Verde Hematology Oncology Ltd
    1661 E Camelback Rd Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4875
  2. 2
    Phoenix Office
    1441 N 12th St # 33, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3700
  3. 3
    Payson Office
    122 E MAIN ST, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3700
  4. 4
    Internists Oncologists Ltd
    1300 N 12th St Ste 612, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Nodular Lymphoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 20, 2019
    Need a doctor who actually listens to you, doesn't rush through your appointment, who actually cares about you? Dr. Kasper is that doctor. It is a traumatic experience to be diagnosed with breast cancer. He explains everything, answers your questions, tells you the options, helps you to decide which treatment would be best for you. Dr. Kasper is my HERO!
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD

    • Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083656581
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Grinnell College, Grinnell, IA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Nodular Lymphoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

