Dr. Lawrence Kanter, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Lawrence Kanter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kanter, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Kanter works at
Locations
1
Princeton Pain Management5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 390, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 497-4371
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Kanter, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1710067970
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Can Ctr-Cornell U
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
