Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kanner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Kanner works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.